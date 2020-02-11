Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result: With counting underway, BJP puts out message on 'victory and loss'

With the counting of votes underway in Delhi Elections 2020, the BJP has put out a poster with a message about victory and loss.

The message, with an image of Amit Shah next to it, says: "Victory does not make us arrogant and loss does not disappoint us."

The current trends have pegged the ruling Aam Aadmi Party with a lead in 52 seats, with the BJP leading in 18 seats. The Congress and other parties do not have leads in any seats.





Multipe exit polls have predicted a landlside victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, with the BJP trailing in second place.