Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Atishi wins from Kalkaji

Delhi Polls: AAP's Atishi wins from Kalkaji

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2020, 21:02pm ist
AAP's Atishi wins against BJP's Dharambir Singh inKalkaji by a margin of 11,393 votes.

In 2014 General Assembly elections Avtar Singh Kalkaji of AAP won from the same constituency with a margin of 19.769.

Kalkaji constituency is located in neighbourhood of South Delhi.

