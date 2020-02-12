Delhi Election Result 2020: Here's what the newspapers have to say after AAP's big sweep

The AAP registered a big win at the 2020 Delhi election, clinching 62 seats and leaving the rest for the BJP. The Grand Old Party failed to open its account. This is the third time that AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal would be taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. The remarkable history created by the party was given its due space in the following day's newspapers. Here's what India's newspapers had to say about the victory:
AAP's broom sweeps Delhi: Deccan Herald
Currenjriwal: The Telegraph
Delhivered: The Indian Express
Delhi presses buttin, BJP feels the current: Business Standard
AAP sweeps Delhi with 62 seats, BJP trounced: The Hindu
AAP proves it's bullet-proof in Delhi: The Times of India
Kaam Aadmi Party: Voters, says The Economic times
Kejriwali Dilli: Hindustan Times
Delhi Downloads AAP 3.0: Mint