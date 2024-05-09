IIA announces summer school in Astronomy, Astrophysics

IIA faculty members, who are doing frontier research in Astronomy and Astrophysics, will be the instructors in the summer programme that will cover subjects including exoplanets, solar physics, stars and interstellar medium, galaxies and intergalactic medium, astronomical instrumentation, and General Relativity and Cosmology. IIA said the programmes – consisting of lectures, tutorials, and demonstrations – were designed to help the students build a knowledge base for research in Astronomy and Astrophysics.