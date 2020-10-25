Election FAQ: How to register as an NRI voter?

Looking to cast your vote in the Bihar Assembly Elections, but you are not in India at the moment?

The Election Commission of India has you covered, as it allows overseas Indians to register as NRI voter. As long as you are a citizen of India, absent from the country owing to employment, education etc, have not acquired citizenship of any other country, and are otherwise eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in your passport, you can cast your vote in the election.

Here's how to register yourself as an NRI voter:

Getting Started

Fill Enrollment Form

Fill Form 6A online at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and upload the requisite proofs.

online at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and upload the requisite proofs. Alternatively download Form 6A from ECI website www.eci.gov.in. Fill Form 6A in 2 copies. Forms are also available free of cost in Indian Missions.

Documents Required

One recent passport size coloured photograph affixed in Form 6A .

. Self attested photocopies of the relevant pages of the passport containing photograph, address in India and all other

The page of passport containing the valid visa endorsement

Form can be submited in Person or by post

If the application is sent by post, the photo copy of each of the documents referred to above, should be duly self attested.

Alternatively you can fill the form in person at the Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant ERO of the constituency. If application submitted in person before the ERO, the original passport should be produced for verification

The verification process

Booth Level Officer will visit the home address mentioned in your passport and enquire to verify the copies of documents

In cases where no relative is available or willing to give declaration for verification of documents, the documents will be sent for verification to the concerned Indian Mission

Decision of the ERO will be communicated to you by post on the address and SMS on the mobile number given in Form 6A. Electoral rolls are also on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer

Name of overseas elector is included in a separate section for "Overseas Electors" which is the last section of the roll of each polling station area

You can use Form-8 for making any correction in electoral roll

Source: ECI website