Infighting erupts in Congress after Delhi poll loss

Infighting erupted in the Congress a day after it drew a blank for the second consecutive time in the Delhi assembly elections, with leaders questioning seniors over their “gloating” over the AAP victory over the BJP.

Knives were also out for AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko who appeared to suggest that the Congress downfall in the national capital had started during Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit's third term in office – remarks that drew an angry reaction from party leaders.

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee took exception to senior leaders such as P Chidambaram's comments describing the AAP win in the Delhi assembly elections as a victory over "polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP".

Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, wondered why Chidambaram was “gloating” over AAP victory instead of being concerned about the drubbing the Congress had suffered at the hustings.

“With due respect, sir, just want to know if Congress has outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties. If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned about our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop,” said Mukherjee, whose father's differences with Chidambaram are a part of Congress folklore.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Milind Deora took exception to Chacko's reported remarks saying it was unfortunate to blame a person after her death.

“Just a data point. In 2013, when we lost, Congress vote share in Delhi was 24.55%. Sheila Ji was not involved in 2015 when the vote share slipped to 9.7%. In 2019, when she was back in charge, the vote share came up to 22.46%,” said Khera, who worked closely with Dikshit for over a decade.

Chacko, who announced his resignation as AICC in-charge of Delhi on Wednesday, issued a clarification saying that his statement had been twisted and he always held Dikshit in high esteem.

As Delhi Congress leaders engaged in blame-game, the AICC issued a strong rebuke asking the sparring leaders to consider their own contribution to the election campaign.

“The Congress party strongly disapproves the blame game by Delhi leaders. It would have been better if they introspect on their own role and responsibilities. The day they realise it, the resurrection of the party will not be far,” AICC chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Congress failed to open its account in the Delhi assembly elections for the second consecutive time, polling just 4.3% votes.