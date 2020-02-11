Key takeaways of Delhi Election 2020

1. Proving the predictions of exit polls to be true, AAP is so far leading in 54 seats. BJP, on the other hand, is leading in 16 seats while Congress is yet to open their account. A clearer picture will unfold as the day progresses and the numbers begin to trickle in.

2. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal is looking to hold on to their fort, while BJP wants to capture power in Delhi after 22 years. Congress, meanwhile, is looking for a resurgence in the national capital.

3. AAP's strategy for the election campaign was based on development. They banked on the works they did in the last 5 years.

4. BJP, on the other hand, decided to take the familiar route of 'nationalism'. They tried to appeal to the voter's patriotic emotions, promised of building the Ram Temple and highlighted the reforms they brought in the Union Budget 2020.

5. Congress lacked the sting in their election campaign, with Rahul Gandhi leading the charge and doing the bulk of the work.

6. The election campaigns were interspersed with incidents of violence. One gunman opened fire at the protesters near Jamia Milia Islamia, while two gunmen attacked protesters in Shaheen Bagh. Though there were no casualties, the incidents heightened the tension that was already there in Delhi, which spilled over into the 2020 Delhi elections.