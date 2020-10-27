Aurangabad Assembly Constituency Election Result 2020

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Aurangabad Assembly Constituency

Aurangabad Assembly Constituency (AC No 223) in Aurangabad district goes to polls on October 28, 2020

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Aurangabad Assembly Constituency (AC No 223) in Aurangabad district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Aurangabad Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Anand Shankar Singh won Aurangabad constituency seat with a margin of 12.1% securing 63637 votes against BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh.

 

