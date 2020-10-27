Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Darbhanga Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Darbhanga Assembly Constituency (AC No 83) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.
Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Darbhanga Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Sanjay Saraogi won the Darbhanga constituency seat with a margin of 4.6% securing 77776 votes against RJD candidate Om Prakash Kheria.
