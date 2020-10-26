Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Dehri Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Dehri Assembly Constituency (AC No 212) in Rohtas district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.
Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Dehri Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Mohammad Iliyas Hussain won Dehri constituency seat with a margin of 2.7% securing 49402 votes against RLSP candidate Jitendra Kumar @ Rinku Soni.
'Mirzapur 2' series review: Makes a good impact
From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'
How real are our virtual lives at work and play?
Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'
New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches
Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues
The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard