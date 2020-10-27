Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Goriakothi Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Goriakothi Assembly Constituency (AC No 111) in Siwan district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Goriakothi Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Satyadeo Prasad Singh won Goriakothi constituency seat with a margin of 4.6% securing 70965 votes against BJP candidate Devesh Kant Singh.