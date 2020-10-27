Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Kutumba Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Kutumba Assembly Constituency (AC No 222) in Aurangabad district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Kutumba Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar won Kutumba constituency seat with a margin of 8.4% securing 51303 votes against Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Santosh Kumar Suman.