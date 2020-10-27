Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Maharajganj Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Maharajganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 112) in Siwan district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Maharajganj Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Hem Narayan Sah won Maharajganj constituency seat with a margin of 13.5% securing 68459 votes against BJP candidate Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh.