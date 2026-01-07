Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump discussing how to acquire Greenland, military option on the cards

Trump sees acquiring ‌Greenland as a US national security priority necessary to "deter our adversaries in the Arctic region," the ⁠White House said in a statement.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 01:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 01:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpWhite HouseGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us