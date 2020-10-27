Manjhi Assembly Constituency Election Result 2020

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Manjhi Assembly Constituency

Manjhi Assembly Constituency (AC No 114) in Saran district goes to polls on November 03, 2020

  • Oct 27 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 15:59 ist
In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Manjhi Assembly Constituency (AC No 114) in Saran district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Manjhi Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Vijay Shanker Dubey won Manjhi constituency seat with a margin of 6.2% securing 29558 votes against LJSP candidate Keshav Singh.

