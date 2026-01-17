Menu
Rahul Gandhi meets patients, families of Indore water contamination victims

Rahul visited four patients undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, a private facility, enquired about their health and met their family members.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 09:40 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 09:40 IST
India News Madhya Pradesh Indore

