Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Marhaura Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Marhaura Assembly Constituency (AC No 117) in Saran district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Marhaura Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Jeetendra Kumar Rai won Marhaura constituency seat with a margin of 11.9% securing 66714 votes against BJP candidate Lal Babu Ray.