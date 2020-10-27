Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Sultanganj Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Sultanganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 157) in Bhagalpur district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Sultanganj Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Subodh Roy won Sultanganj constituency seat with a margin of 9.1% securing 63345 votes against RLSP candidate Himanshu Prasad.