Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Sultanganj Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Sultanganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 157) in Bhagalpur district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.
Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Sultanganj Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Subodh Roy won Sultanganj constituency seat with a margin of 9.1% securing 63345 votes against RLSP candidate Himanshu Prasad.
Very few stories written about women: Tahira Kashyap
What happens to a planet near a white dwarf
Can fashion photography survive the Covid-19 pandemic?
No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus
Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church
Why running won’t ruin your knees
DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief
The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'