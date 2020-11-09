Tejashwi Yadav turns 31; 'CM of Bihar' trends on Twitter

Tejashwi turns 31; 'CM of Bihar' trends on Twitter

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 09 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 17:10 ist
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav celebrates his birthday with family members, in Patna. Credit: PTI/Twitter

As RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrates his birthday a day ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020 results, wishes are pouring in from across the nation. 

Most of the exit polls have given an edge to the Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance in the Assembly elections, and Twitter users have wished the 31-year-old by addressing him as the future chief minister of Bihar. Earlier in the day, ‘CM of Bihar’ was trending with nearly 3,000 tweets.

Here are some of the wishes: 

Notable politicians who wished the chief ministerial candidate on his 31st birthday include Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav.

Tejashwi and his parents — former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi — have often been criticised by the BJP and the JD(U) over their party’s record on law and order, corruption and other parameters of social wellbeing of the state. The 31-year-old former deputy chief minister has also been ridiculed by his rivals for "lack of experience".

The state has 243 Assembly constituencies and the most keenly watched will obviously be Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. 

(With agency inputs)

