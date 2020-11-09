Tejashwi Yadav turns 31; 'CM of Bihar' trends on Twitter

As RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrates his birthday a day ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020 results, wishes are pouring in from across the nation.

Most of the exit polls have given an edge to the Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance in the Assembly elections, and Twitter users have wished the 31-year-old by addressing him as the future chief minister of Bihar. Earlier in the day, ‘CM of Bihar’ was trending with nearly 3,000 tweets.

Here are some of the wishes:

@yadavtejashwi Happy birthday to the youngest CM of Bihar.... Result ek din pehle aa jate to khushi doguni ho jati.... 💐 — akhilesh choubey (@AkhileshCin) November 9, 2020

@yadavtejashwi

बिहार के शान और युवा हृदय सम्राट👑 तेजस्वी यादव भईया जी को जन्मदिन🎂🎉🍻 की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ💐💐

💐 Our next cm of bihar 💐 pic.twitter.com/67kQkh1hI8 — Raj Vishal Vs..01 (@VishalVs011) November 9, 2020

You did it @yadavtejashwi

You are going to be next CM of Bihar @RJDforIndia 😘 https://t.co/cDPVYYSD3p — pushkar parag (@pushkar70990) November 7, 2020

Notable politicians who wished the chief ministerial candidate on his 31st birthday include Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav.

श्री तेजस्वी यादव को ऐतिहासिक जन्मदिन की बधाई एवं अति-उज्ज्वल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएँ! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 9, 2020

Tejashwi and his parents — former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi — have often been criticised by the BJP and the JD(U) over their party’s record on law and order, corruption and other parameters of social wellbeing of the state. The 31-year-old former deputy chief minister has also been ridiculed by his rivals for "lack of experience".

For latest updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on DH, click here

The state has 243 Assembly constituencies and the most keenly watched will obviously be Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election.

(With agency inputs)