Assembly Elections results live updates: Counting of votes begins; will federal powers be able to take on the force at the Centre?
Assembly Elections results live updates: Counting of votes begins; will federal powers be able to take on the force at the Centre?
updated: May 02 2021, 08:24 ist
Counting in the Assembly elections in four states and one UT is today. Will the NDA power through, or will the Opposition take the helm? Follow DH for live updates
08:21
Winds of change in West Bengal?
While the BJP is hopeful of coming to power by ousting the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the electoral history of the state shows that whenever there has been a change of guard, it was preceded by a major political event or issue.
08:19
Exit poll predictions: Mixed results for TMC in West Bengal; DMK likely to win Tamil Nadu
Exit polls on Thursday were divided on the outcome of West Bengal Assembly elections with four out of seven giving Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress an edge while the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is predicted to create history by bucking the trend of ruling coalitions losing elections in Kerala.
Assam is likely to go the BJP way once again though the Congress-led coalition appears to be closing the gap, while the DMK's MK Stalin in all probability will take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister comfortably overcoming the challenge of the ruling AIADMK, which joined hands with the BJP to form a coalition. A survey also predicted the AIADMK-BJP combine to trounce the Congress-led coalition in Puducherry.
Counting of votes polled in TN assembly elections begin
Counting of votes polled in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the April 6 elections began at 8 am on Sunday. The process began at all 75 counting centres across the state under tight vigil by security personnel, amid a raging second wave of Coronavirus sweeping the state like other parts of the country.
As many as 72.78 percent of the total 6.30 crore electorate had exercised their franchise in the crucial elections whose results are being keenly awaited not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country. The voting time was increased by an hour this year with people being allowed to vote between 7 am to 7 pm, including Covid-19 patients.
08:10
Counting of votes also being done for by-election to Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh (Tirupati), Karnataka (Belgaum), Kerala (Malappuram) and Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari). Votes also being counted for by-election to Vidhan Sabha in 10 states.
08:03
Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 begins. Votes being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal
07:59
108 centres, 256 companies of central forces, strict Covid measures: All set for May 2 counting for Bengal polls
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the West Bengal assembly polls and put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of Covid-19, an official said on Saturday.
A three-tier security arrangement has been in place at 108 counting centres where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units have been kept in strong rooms, he said.
At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres spread across 23 districts of the state that voted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.
07:58
Assam verdict to decide the fate of alliance politics
The counting of votes on Sunday for Assembly elections in Assam would not just give a verdict about who would form the next government but would also decide the success of alliance politics, perhaps tried more vigorously for the first time.
The three-phased elections for 126 Assembly seats, which concluded on April 6, was a fight among three alliances. One is led by BJP and the second is an alliance of seven opposition parties led by Congress while two new parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal formed the third one and contested the elections together.
With most of the poll surveys predicting a clear majority for the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, the state is expecting a historic outcome of a political front continuing in power.
However, the Congress-led United Democratic Front is still projecting high hopes on the election outcome with party leaders maintaining that there was no scientific basis for the surveys.
Though clear trends of the results used to emerge in Kerala by forenoon, this time, one may have to wait for longer as the number of postal ballots, as well as the number of polling stations were high. While the average number of postal votes in each constituency used to be around 800, this time it is around 4,000 as aged people were also given postal ballot facility. The number of polling stations also increased to 40,771 from 24,970 this time. Election officials said that the final results would be almost clear by afternoon only.
07:52
Cong not to participate in poll debates on counting day
The Congress on Saturday decided that it will not participate in election debates on television on Sunday when the results for assembly polls for five states are out.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in view of the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the party's spokespersons will not participate on the TV debates after poll results are out.
How parties performed in Assam in the last Assembly elections
07:44
How Kerala fared in the last assembly election
07:44
Here's what happened in TN in the last assembly election
07:43
Here's what happened in WB in the last assembly election
07:42
WATCH: The latest news on assembly elections here
07:18
The poll results in the four states and the UT are also likely to reflect how the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has played on the voters' mind.
Polling was held in eight phases in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29, in Assam in three stages on March 27, April 1 and 6, while votes were cast in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry in a single phase on April 6, when the COVID surge had begun in many of the states.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are among the 11 states that account for 78.22 per cent of the total active cases, according to the Health ministry.
West Bengal will have the maximum number of 1,113 counting halls, Kerala 633, Assam 331, Tamil Nadu 256 and Puducherry 31, the EC said.
07:16
The only good news for the Congress was from Tamil Nadu, where the exit polls predicted that the DMK-led opposition alliance, of which it is a part, will trounce the AIADMK-BJP coalition.
07:15
For the Congress, the exit polls predicted that it may fall short in Assam and Kerala and lose in Puducherry to the opposition alliance of AINRC-BJP-AIADMK.
07:13
Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the crucial West Bengal assembly polls and put the ruling saffron combine ahead in Assam while projecting that the Left alliance will retain Kerala, a feat unseen in four decades.
07:12
As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative Covid test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and continue late into the night.
07:10
There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assembly constituencies in view of the coronavirus guidelines, according to the Election Commission which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pan
At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed during the counting by 95,000 officials, officials said.
07:03
Counting of votes will begin in the high-stakes Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, overshadowed by the raging Covid pandemic at 8 am
This is a very crucial election as the BJP seeks to consolidate its hold over more states and the Congress along with its allies attempts to regain turf.
West Bengal: Officials, counting agents and others arrive at counting centres
Counting of votes for Assam Assembly Polls to be held at two locations in Dibrugarh, at Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office, Dibrugarh.
The strong room in Thiruvananthapuram opened ahead of the counting of votes for Kerala Elections 2021 today.
