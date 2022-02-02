Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Congress withdraws candidates against Akhilesh, Shivpal
Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Congress withdraws candidates against Akhilesh, Shivpal
updated: Feb 02 2022, 08:52 ist
In a move that could have far-reaching consequences, the Congress has withdrawn its candidates against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. Stay tuned for live updates.
08:49
Union Budget: Surprise lack of populism in poll year; instead, 'Amrit Kaal'
The Modi government confounded its critics by departing from past practice and shunning overt populism in the Budget ahead of key state elections. Instead, it unveiled an intriguing long-term focus that seems designed to convey its confidence that it is going to be around for a long time.
In fact, a word cloud of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech showed that words like ‘capital’, ‘infrastructure’ and ‘investment’ figured much more than ‘youth’, ‘women’, ‘poor’ and ‘farmers’, indicating a business-oriented budget rather than one focused on the traditional areas of social outreach. She used the word ‘capital’ 23 times in her speech, while ‘infrastructure’ and ‘investment’ figured 18 times.
This was in sharp contrast to last year, where sops for poll-going states were spelt out clearly.
08:47
Goa polls to be BJP's stiffest challenge in over a decade: It is Utpal Parrikar's stance, pedigree, and, more importantly, the local and national media coverage the engineer has garnered that is proving to be the most damaging
As the son of the man who held the Goa BJP together for over two decades, Utpal Parrikar has positioned himself as a crusader, upset over the party's moral decline and its rejection of the principles of loyalty and integrity he claims the party and his father stood for.
Jayant slams Yogi for calling him, Akhilesh 'rioters'
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling him and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav 'rioters' and that he would make them feel a "cold wave" in the summer months of May and June.
Congress withdraws candidates against Akhilesh, Shivpal
In a move that could have far-reaching consequences, the Congress has withdrawn its candidates against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.
