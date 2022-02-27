Assembly Polls 2022 Live: SP's 'cycle of arrogance' will fall in the Bay of Bengal, says K P Maurya as phase 5 voting kicks off in UP

Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls began on Sunday with 692 candidates in the fray in 61 assembly constituencies. Campaigning for the fifth phase ended on Friday evening, and all necessary arrangements have been completed, state Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said. Around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, will too vote on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates.