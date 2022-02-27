Assembly Polls 2022 Live: SP's 'cycle of arrogance' will fall in the Bay of Bengal, says K P Maurya as phase 5 voting kicks off in UP

Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls began on Sunday with 692 candidates in the fray in 61 assembly constituencies. Campaigning for the fifth phase ended on Friday evening, and all necessary arrangements have been completed, state Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said. Around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, will too vote on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates.
'People of Rampur Khas will create history again and help Congress win'
"People of Rampur Khas will create history again. Main issues raised by Congress — of farmers, youth, women security andinflation —are the issues with which we went to public. People of UP will place their trust in Congress,"Aradhana Misra, Congress candidate from Rampur Khas, UP told ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya said that the people of Sirathu will help the lotus bloom in the state and "make the son of Sirathu win with a big margin of votes".
"BJP government has been working for the welfare of the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. That is why people have made up their mind," he told ANI.
"On March 10, with the blessings of people, Akhilesh Yadav's cycle, which is flying high in the sky of arrogance, will fall in the Bay of Bengal. His bicycle had flown to Saifai first and now it will go to the Bay of Bengal," he added.
PM invites people of UP to exercise their franchise in Phase 5 polls
UP polls: Fifth phase of voting on Sunday; 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats
Polling to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in thefifthphaseof the state assembly elections on Sunday.
Campaigning for thefifthphaseended on Friday evening, and all necessary arrangements have been completed, state Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said here on Saturday.
Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, he said.
BJP banks on 'Hindutva', SP on caste equations in fifth phase of UP polls
BJP will be banking on 'Hindutva' while its main rival Samajwadi Party (SP) on caste equations and support of the Muslims in the fifth phase of polling on 61 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, which included Ayodhya, on Sunday.
Smaller parties hold key in UP’s Poorvanchal
As the battle for India’s biggest and politically most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh moves into the caste-ridden Avadh and Poorvanchal (eastern) regions which account for 171 seats in the 403-member UP assembly, the role of the smaller and caste-based outfits is likely to be critical for the success of the bigger parties.
