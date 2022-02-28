Goa Polls 2022: Maem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Maem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 16) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Maem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pravin Zantye won Maem constituency seat securing 12430 votes, beating INC candidate Santosh Kumar Sawant by a margin of 4974 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Maem constituency were 27097. Of that, 23,731 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Maem assembly constituency.