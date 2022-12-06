Gujarat Election: Anand Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Anand constituency (AC no.112) in Anand district went to polls on December 5, 2078. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Anand is a legislative assembly constituency in Anand district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) won Anand Assembly constituency seat after securing 98168 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) by a margin of 5286 votes.



In 2017, Anand constituency had 283123 voters, including 144475 males and 138646 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Anand assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.877% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.