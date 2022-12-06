Gujarat Election: Anklav Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Anklav constituency (AC no.110) in Anand district went to polls on December 5, 2076. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Anklav is a legislative assembly constituency in Anand district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Anklav constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Amit Chavda won Anklav Assembly constituency seat after securing 90603 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Hansakuvarba Janaksinh Raj by a margin of 33629 votes. In 2017, Anklav constituency had 204407 voters, including 106068 males and 98339 females. The Anklav assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.031% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.