Gujarat Election: Dangs Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dangs constituency (AC no.173) in Valsad (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2047. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dangs is a legislative assembly constituency in Valsad (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Gavit Mangalbhai Gangajibhai won Dangs Assembly constituency seat after securing 57820 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai by a margin of 768 votes.



In 2017, Dangs constituency had 166443 voters, including 83445 males and 82998 females.



The Dangs assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 46.471% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

