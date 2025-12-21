<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE) has finalised the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the construction of 13 elevated corridors in the city and has called tenders for firms to proof-check the DPRs of five elevated corridors.</p>.<p>According to the tender notification, the firms are expected to proof-check the DPRs for the construction of the following elevated corridors: the 17.94-km-long flyover between Nagavara Junction and Bagalur Main Road via R K Hegde Nagar; the 27.19-km elevated corridor from Mother Teresa Circle (Ulsoor Lake Junction) to Bagalur Village (New Airport Road) via Assaye Road; the 10.81-km flyover from Old Madras Road to Electronic City Flyover via Swami Vivekananda Metro Station, Indiranagar; the 5.22-km elevated corridor from Sirsi Circle to Nayandahalli on Mysuru Road; and the 18.47-km elevated corridor from Marenahalli Main Road (Ragi Gudda Junction) to Kanakapura Main Road via BWSSB Pipeline Road.</p>.<p>BSMILE has proposed the construction of 13 flyovers across the city at a cost of Rs 18,204 crore to decongest traffic. The total length of the flyovers runs up to 126.44 km. According to sources, depending on the length, toll charges will be collected on a few of these elevated corridors.</p>