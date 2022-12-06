Gujarat Election: Vaghodia Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vaghodia constituency (AC no.136) in Vadodara district went to polls on December 5, 2102. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Vaghodia is a legislative assembly constituency in Vadodara district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Vaghodia constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai won Vaghodia Assembly constituency seat after securing 62913 votes. The BJP candidate defeated IND candidate Vaghela Dharmendrasingh Ranubha (Bapu) by a margin of 10271 votes.



In 2017, Vaghodia constituency had 222082 voters, including 115247 males and 106834 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.



The Vaghodia assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 36.757% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.



