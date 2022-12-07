Assembly Election Results Live: BJP eyeing new records; Cong, AAP keep fingers crossed

The BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat and also hoping to buck the anti-incumbency trend in Himachal Pradesh witnessed for nearly four decades as the stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday for the Assembly elections in the two states. Track live updates of Assembly Election Results only with DH.
In Gujarat, Patidars hold key to power as their anger against the BJP wanes
All eyes are once again on the less-in-number yet influential Patidar or Patel community of Gujarat, which had put the ruling BJP on the edge in the 2017 Assembly elections that took place in the shadow of Hardik Patel-led quota agitation to secureOBC status for the community.
Why Modi's personality cult could hurt BJP and RSS
During the Himachal Pradesh election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every vote for 'kamal ka phool' would 'come directly to Modi's account as a blessing'. The statement propagates a personality cult that undermines the formal party hierarchy and even the importance of its ideology.
From Shimla to Surat, urban apathy to voting persists: Election Commission
The Election Commission on Saturday blamed urban apathy for the drop in voting percentage in the first phase of polling in Gujarat on December 1. It appealed to urban voters to turn up better numbers in the second phase of polling on December 5. Citi...
Independent MLAs may gain importance in case of hung Assembly in Himachal Pradesh
As many political analysts have predicted chances of a hung Assembly in Himachal Pradesh, rebels from the Congress and BJP, who contested as independent candidates, have started forming pressure groups to capitalise on the situation. This time,around 21 rebels arein the fray.
Gujarat elections: How BJP campaigned in Gujarat
As the campaigning for the last phase of the Gujarat assembly polls came to an end, the Bharatiya Janata Party has left no stone unturned in its campaigning, as it grappled with an undercurrent of support for the AAP and Congress amid mountinganti-incumbency. Flash mobs, magic shows, and raths with ‘smart’ yatra were at the heart of the party’s campaign.
Gujarat polls: Comments and controversies that grabbed headlines
Strong comments cheered by supporters, slammed by rivals and deemed controversial by others are always headline-makers during poll campaigns and the Gujarat assembly elections were no exception.
