<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday strongly opposed the Kerala government's Malayalam Language Bill, stating that they have passed a Bill. They cannot be implemented in a manner that violates the rights of linguistic minorities.</p><p>He said the Bill appeared to be an attempt to forcefully impose the language on linguistic minorities, which he termed unacceptable. "They have no right to do this. It is wrong to insist that people who speak their mother tongue must first learn Malayalam as their primary language," the Chief Minister told media persons.</p><p>Siddaramaiah revealed that he has written to the Kerala Chief Minister, expressing serious concern over the Bill. He warned that if the Kerala Governor gives assent to the Bill, the Karnataka government will strongly oppose it and fight against it. "We will bring the issue to the notice of the President of India and the Central government," he added.</p><p>Responding to a question on the Governor returning three Bills passed by the Karnataka legislature, Siddaramaiah said the Governor has sought clarifications on the three Bills. "We will provide the required clarifications and respond accordingly," he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that a renovated resort at Pilikula was inaugurated. </p>