Gujarat results do not reflect people's mood: Pawar

Gujarat results expected but do not reflect people's mood: Sharad Pawar

The BJP is set to retain Gujarat with the party leading in 155 seats

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 08 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 14:48 ist
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the verdict of the Gujarat Assembly election was on expected lines, but it doesn't reflect the mood of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appeared headed for a record victory in Gujarat as trends available after five rounds of voting showed the party was leading in 155 of the state’s 182 assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month.

Follow live updates | Bhupendra Patel to be CM again as Amit Shah hails 'unprecedented' mandate

Addressing the NCP's state executive meeting, Pawar said, "The Gujarat verdict is on expected lines as the entire power machinery was used for the benefit of one particular state and projects were shifted there."

"The Gujarat results don't reflect the mood of the country. The results of the civic polls in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh Assembly, where the BJP has been defeated prove that,'' the former Union minister said.

The Congress is leading in Himachal Pradesh on 39 seats, while the BJP was leading on 25 and had won one seat. The majority mark is 35 in the 68-member assembly.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
Himachal Pradesh
Gujarat Elections
Gujarat Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
Sharad Pawar
NCP
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 