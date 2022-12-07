Himachal Pradesh Election Constituency-wise Result Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

In the 2017assemblyelections inHimachalPradesh with a house strength of 68, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M, and two to independent candidates. (PTI)
The hill state has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Modi's personalised campaign, hopes to break. (PTI)
But with all but two exit polls predicting an edge for the ruling BJP it remains to be seen which way the voters have decided in the closely fought elections. (PTI)
InHimachalPradesh, it could be the Congress's turn to form the next government if one went by the state's "riwaaj" (tradition) and long history of voting out the incumbent government. (PTI)