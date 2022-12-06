Himachal Election: Arki Constituency Result

Himachal Pradesh Election: Arki Assembly Constituency Result 2022

It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Arki Assembly Constituency (AC No. 50) in Solan district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Arki is a legislative assembly constituency in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Arki constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

 

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Virbhadra Singh won Arki Assembly constituency seat after securing 34499 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal by a margin of 6051 votes. In 2017, Arki constituency had 84987 voters, including 43331 males and 41656 females. The Arki assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.3% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

