<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/david-beckham">David Beckham</a> and Victoria's son, Brooklyn, sent legal notice to his parents, allowing communication of any sort only through a lawyer. The family feud has made headlines since the couple received the document on actor Nicola Peltz's birthday, who is also the wife of Brooklyn. The notice asks the parents to contact him and his wife Nicola only via lawyers. </p><p>Brooklyn is the youngest child of Beckham and Victoria. He has now cut all talks with his parents and appointed a lawyer to go ahead with any communication. </p><p>It is said that Brooklyn first issued a letter to David and Victoria last summer. He and Nicola blocked the parents allegedly after a 'like' on social media. </p>.'Sir' David Beckham: English football icon gets knighthood.<p>"He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately," a source close to the family informed the international media outlet. "For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care," the source added. </p><p>Meanwhile, an insider told <em>People magazine</em> that both the Beckham couple has repeatedly tried to resolve the feud with their son, including an invite to him and his wife to his knighting and after-gathering. </p><p>The family rift is said to have started in 2022 over a wedding dress designed by Nicola's mother-in-law, which he decided to not wear. There are also speculations that this ignited when Brooklyn's brother Romeo reportedly began dating Brooklyn's ex, Kim Turnbull.</p><p>Notably, Beckham and his wife are represented by the same law firm used by King Charles, Harbottle & Lewis. According to reports, it charges £800 an hour.</p>