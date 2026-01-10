Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

David Beckham, Victoria get legal notice from son amid ongoing family feud

Brooklyn is the youngest child of Beckham and Victoria. He has now cut all talks with his parents and appointed a lawyer to go ahead with any communication.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 15:33 IST
World newsDavid Beckham

Follow us on :

Follow Us