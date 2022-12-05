Himachal Pradesh Election: Balh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Balh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 34) in Mandi district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Balh is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Balh constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Inder Singh won Balh Assembly constituency seat after securing 34704 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Prakash Chaudhary by a margin of 12811 votes. In 2017, Balh constituency had 71259 voters, including 35744 males and 35515 females. The Balh assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.1 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.