Himachal Pradesh Election: Bharmour Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bharmour Assembly Constituency (AC No. 2) in Chamba district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Bharmour is a legislative assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bharmour constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Jia Lal won Bharmour Assembly constituency seat after securing 25744 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Thakur Singh Bharmouri by a margin of 7349 votes.

In 2017, Bharmour constituency had 71374 voters, including 36993 males and 34381 females. The Bharmour assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.1% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.