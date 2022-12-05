Himachal Election: Bharmour Constituency Result

Himachal Pradesh Election: Bharmour Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Bharmour is a legislative assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 16:05 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bharmour Assembly Constituency (AC No. 2) in Chamba district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Bharmour is a legislative assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bharmour constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

Made with Flourish
In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Jia Lal won Bharmour Assembly constituency seat after securing 25744 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Thakur Singh Bharmouri by a margin of 7349 votes.
In 2017, Bharmour constituency had 71374 voters, including 36993 males and 34381 females. The Bharmour assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.1% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

 