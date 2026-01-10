<p>New Delhi: Amid the ongoing global turmoil, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday said the conflicts are happening because “some countries” are imposing “their own will” on others using all the powers they have.</p><p>“All the struggles and wars going on around the world are because some countries want to impose their own will on others and are using all their power for it,” Doval said at the Vikshit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue here.</p><p>The NSA’s comments come at a time when the world witnesses the capture of the President of Venezuela by the USA in a military operation and the Donald Trump administration threatening to take over Greenland, besides the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the crisis in the Middle East.</p><p>Doval said every conflict in the world was born out of security concerns.</p><p>"Why do conflicts happen? It is not that people are psychopaths and enjoy seeing dead bodies. It is because you want to subjugate the enemy nation to protect yourself and make it agree to your terms. You see any conflict in the world right now, it is about imposing one's terms on the other country for security," he said.</p><p>Addressing 3000 young delegates, the 81 year old NSA said India didn't attack any country but failed to understand the threats to national security.</p>.US ready to sell Venezuelan oil to India: Report.<p>Doval said India would need to strengthen itself not just at the borders, but in every other way, including economically, to "avenge" a painful history of attacks and subjugation.</p><p>"We had a highly developed civilisation. We didn't destroy anyone's temples. We didn't go and loot anywhere. We didn't attack any country or any foreign people when the rest of the world was very backward. But we failed to understand the threats to our security and to ourselves,” he said.</p><p>“History taught us a lesson when we remained indifferent to them. Did we learn that lesson? Will we remember that lesson? If future generations forget that lesson, it will be the greatest tragedy for this country."</p><p>Reminding the youngsters not to forget the past, Doval said, "Our villages were burned. Our civilisation was destroyed. Our temples were looted, and we watched helplessly as silent spectators.”</p><p>“Revenge is not a good word, but it can be a huge force. We have to avenge our history and take this country to the point where it is great again not just in terms of border security, but economy, social development, every aspect," he said. </p>