Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Wars happen because some countries want to impose their will on others': NSA Ajit Doval

Doval said India would need to strengthen itself not just at the borders, but in every other way, including economically, to "avenge" a painful history of attacks and subjugation.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 15:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsAjit Dovalwars

Follow us on :

Follow Us