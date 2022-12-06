Himachal Pradesh Election: Bilaspur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bilaspur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 48) in Bilaspur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Bilaspur is a legislative assembly constituency in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Subhash Thakur won Bilaspur Assembly constituency seat after securing 31547 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Bumber Thakur by a margin of 6862 votes. In 2017, Bilaspur constituency had 77244 voters, including 39054 males and 38190 females. The Bilaspur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.4% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.