Himachal Pradesh Election: Lahaul & spiti Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lahaul & Spiti Assembly Constituency (AC No. 21) in Lahul & Spiti district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.



The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.



Lahaul & spiti is a legislative assembly constituency in Lahul & Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Lahaul & spiti constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Ram Lal Markanda won Lahaul & spiti Assembly constituency seat after securing 7756 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ravi Thakur by a margin of 1478 votes.

In 2017, Lahaul & spiti constituency had 23231 voters, including 11692 males and 11539 females. The Lahaul & spiti assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 45.3 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.