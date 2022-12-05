Himachal Pradesh Election: Mandi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mandi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 33) in Mandi district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Mandi is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Mandi constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Anil Sharma won Mandi Assembly constituency seat after securing 31282 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Champa Thakur by a margin of 10257 votes. In 2017, Mandi constituency had 69678 voters, including 34609 males and 35069 females. The Mandi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.6 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.