Himachal Pradesh Election: Pachhad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pachhad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 55) in Sirmaur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Pachhad is a legislative assembly constituency in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won Pachhad Assembly constituency seat after securing 30243 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Gangu Ram Musafir by a margin of 6427 votes.

In 2017, Pachhad constituency had 69110 voters, including 35838 males and 33272 females. The Pachhad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.4% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.