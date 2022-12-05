Himachal Pradesh Election: Shimla Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shimla Assembly Constituency (AC No. 63) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Shimla is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Shimla constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Bhardwaj won Shimla Assembly constituency seat after securing 14012 votes. The BJP candidate defeated IND candidate Harish Janartha by a margin of 1903 votes.

In 2017, Shimla constituency had 50424 voters, including 26826 males and 23598 females. The Shimla assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 43% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.