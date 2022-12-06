Himachal Pradesh Election: Sri Naina Deviji Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sri Naina Deviji Assembly Constituency (AC No. 49) in Bilaspur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Sri Naina Deviji is a legislative assembly constituency in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sri Naina Deviji constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Ram Lal Thakur won Sri Naina Deviji Assembly constituency seat after securing 28119 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Randhir Sharma by a margin of 1042 votes. In 2017, Sri Naina Deviji constituency had 67763 voters, including 35146 males and 32617 females. The Sri Naina Deviji assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.9% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.