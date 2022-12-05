Himachal Pradesh Election: Sri Renukaji Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sri Renukaji Assembly Constituency (AC No. 57) in Sirmaur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Sri Renukaji is a legislative assembly constituency in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sri Renukaji constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Vinay Kumar won Sri Renukaji Assembly constituency seat after securing 22028 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Balbir Singh by a margin of 5160 votes.

In 2017, Sri Renukaji constituency had 65716 voters, including 34242 males and 31474 females. The Sri Renukaji assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 41.9% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.