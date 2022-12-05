Himachal Pradesh Election: Sundernagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sundernagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 27) in Mandi district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Sundernagar is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sundernagar constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar won Sundernagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 32545 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Sohan Lal by a margin of 9263 votes. In 2017, Sundernagar constituency had 74361 voters, including 37762 males and 36599 females. The Sundernagar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56 per centr in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.