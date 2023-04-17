BJP minister Nagaraju declares assets worth Rs 1,609 cr

BJP minister Nagaraju declares assets worth Rs 1,609 crore

According to his affidavit, Nagaraju and his wife have liabilities of Rs 98.36 crore, up from Rs 53 crore three years ago

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 21:02 ist
M T B Nagaraju. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Municipalities Minister N Nagaraju (MTB) has declared total assets worth Rs 1,609 crore, making him one of India’s richest politicians. 

Nagaraju is the BJP candidate from the Hoskote constituency, about 30 km from Bengaluru. 

Nagaraju and his wife M Shanthakumari together own movable assets worth Rs 536 crore. Their immovable assets are worth Rs 1,073 crore, according to Nagarjau’s election affidavit. 

This is a 31 per cent increase from June 2020 when Nagaraju had declared assets while contesting the Legislative Council election. Then, Nagaraju and his wife owned assets worth Rs 1,220 crore. 

Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP fields 52 new faces, targets Siddaramaiah and DKS

Nagaraju, 72, has studied up to Class 9. He has declared that his sources of income are agriculture, house property and business.

According to his affidavit, Nagaraju and his wife have liabilities of Rs 98.36 crore, up from Rs 53 crore three years ago. 

Nagaraju was one of the 17 MLAs who defected from the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019. The former Congress lawmaker lost against independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda in the Hoskote bypoll.

This time, too, Nagaraju is up against Sharath who has formally joined Congress. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 