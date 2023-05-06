Karnataka Elections Live: PM Modi holds 26-km mega roadshow in Bengaluru

BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members, says Surjewala
#WATCH | BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and CM Bommai: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala… pic.twitter.com/JuKFTYktNy
PM Modi tweets about his roadshow in Bengaluru today
In a short while, I will be commencing the roadshow across parts of Bengaluru to interact with people of the city. The bond between Bengaluru and BJP is an old and strong one. This city has supported our party since the early days and we have made numerous efforts for its growth.
They (BJP) know that people here realise that the most corrupt govt Karanatak has ever seen is this govt: Congress MP KC Venugopal
The basic issue in this election is, in the last 3 years the state has lost governance. They (BJP) know that people here realise that the most corrupt govt Karanatak has ever seen is this govt. This is the reason why the PM is not uttering a single word over corruption, he is just trying to divert the issues. Karnataka needs good governance for the people here, for the farmers, youth and women, which we are going to provide...: Congress MP KC Venugopal (ANI)
07:21
High voltage weekend campaigning in Bengaluru
The weekend will see high-voltage campaigns in and around Bengaluru with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a mega roadshow and top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi holding a joint meeting in Shivaji Nagar.
Congress, for poll benefit in Karnataka, put lives of Indians in Sudan at risk, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, charged the Congress with trying to gain advantage in the Karnataka elections by‘exposing’ Indians in war-stuck Sudan, through statements and by divulging their locations.
Karnataka HC refuses to stay PM's roadshows in Bengaluru
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking a stay on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshows in Bengaluru on May 6 and 7 ahead of the assembly elections. The petition filed by Amrutesh N P, a Bengaluru-based advocate, prayed for a direction to the authorities not to grant permission for the political roadshows in the state, especially in Bengaluru.
Pm Modi holds 26 km mega roadshow in Bengaluru
BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members, says Surjewala
PM Modi tweets about his roadshow in Bengaluru today
PM Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Karnataka's Bengaluru today
They (BJP) know that people here realise that the most corrupt govt Karanatak has ever seen is this govt: Congress MP KC Venugopal
The basic issue in this election is, in the last 3 years the state has lost governance. They (BJP) know that people here realise that the most corrupt govt Karanatak has ever seen is this govt. This is the reason why the PM is not uttering a single word over corruption, he is just trying to divert the issues. Karnataka needs good governance for the people here, for the farmers, youth and women, which we are going to provide...: Congress MP KC Venugopal (ANI)
High voltage weekend campaigning in Bengaluru
The weekend will see high-voltage campaigns in and around Bengaluru with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a mega roadshow and top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi holding a joint meeting in Shivaji Nagar.
Read more
Congress, for poll benefit in Karnataka, put lives of Indians in Sudan at risk, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, charged the Congress with trying to gain advantage in the Karnataka elections by‘exposing’ Indians in war-stuck Sudan, through statements and by divulging their locations.
Read more
Karnataka HC refuses to stay PM's roadshows in Bengaluru
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking a stay on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshows in Bengaluru on May 6 and 7 ahead of the assembly elections.
The petition filed by Amrutesh N P, a Bengaluru-based advocate, prayed for a direction to the authorities not to grant permission for the political roadshows in the state, especially in Bengaluru.
Read more