DKS making phone calls to BJP MLAs offering tickets: CM

D K Shivakumar making phone calls to BJP MLAs offering tickets: CM Bommai

The Chief Minister said that BJP's first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April

PTI
PTI, Bagalkote,
  • Mar 28 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 18:13 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday charged the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar for luring BJP MLAs offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly polls, due by May.

The Chief Minister also said that BJP's first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.

Also Read | Your vote decides your future, Bommai tells scheme beneficiaries

"KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket," Bommai alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Congress leaders are frustrated, they don't have proper candidates at all, so he (Shivakumar) is calling our party people. This shows that as a matter of fact the Congress party is bankrupt."

The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce tickets for 100 seats. Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly segments.

Both Congress and BJP have set a target of winning 150 seats.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress 
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

 