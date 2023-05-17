DH Toon | High command on high alert

DH Toon | High command on high alert

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 17 2023, 05:39 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 05:40 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

As the race for the next Karnataka chief minister heats up, all eyes are on the Congress' top leadership here on their pick for the top post in the southern state.

After the Congress party staged a stupendous victory in the May 10 assembly polls, intense lobbying for the chief minister's post in Karnataka started between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Siddaramaiah
Mallikarjun Kharge
DH Toon
Toon
Cartoon
DH Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Drug haul is a wake-up call

Drug haul is a wake-up call

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

 