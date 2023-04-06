'Get ready for questions': Prakash Raj to Sudeep for supporting Bommai

Karnataka actor Prakash Raj on Thursday reacted to the news of Kichcha Sudeep extending support to CM Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the state Assembly elections. Prakash further warned Sudeep to "get ready" for questions from the citizens.

Read | Activist seeks ban on Kichcha Sudeep's screenings as K'taka braces to vote

"Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone one.. I had expected you to be a voice of the people. But you have chosen to colour yourself with a political party .. WELL .. Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party," he tweeted, ending with the hashtag #justasking, which became his social media callsign after the Gauri Lankesh assassination in 2017.

Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone one.. I had expected you to be a voice of the people. But you have chosen to colour yourself with a political party .. WELL .. Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party .@KicchaSudeep #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 6, 2023

Many netizens reacted to Prakash's statements defending Sudeep and the BJP. Some called Prakash a "hypocrite" and said that Sudeep still represented the "voice of people". However, there were also comments in support of Prakash.

Lei Hypocrite,

Sudeep is still the voice of people. He is still loved by all. When YOU can choose to colour yourself with political party, in the name of fundamental rights, what makes you believe he shouldn’t? Sumne muchkondu kooth kolaiyya! — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) April 6, 2023

Another individual slammed Prakash Raj as a "paid agent".

Whether you tweet in regional language or english, Truth will not change. Sudeep ji is supporting BJP for common people only and he is capable enough to answer people. Not to you paid agent — Nishant🇮🇳 (@iNishant4) April 6, 2023

*Sudeep — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) April 6, 2023

Prakash sir we have seen you as a villain in every movies you acted, and Sudeep a hero, but you are one of the real hero’s who support and stood up as a voice against extremist, and he a villain in his real life! You hold respect 🫡 and prayers to you. — Yasmeen Khan (@YaskhanRocks) April 6, 2023

Sudeep, on Wednesday, in a joint presser with Bommai announced that he would support the Karnataka CM in his election campaign, saying that the two were very close and he called Bommai "uncle." The actor clarified that he would not be campaigning for all the BJP candidates since there would be clashes with his film schedule.