'Get ready for questions': Prakash Raj to Sudeep for supporting Bommai

Sudeep, on Wednesday, in a joint presser with Bommai announced that he would support the Karnataka CM in his election campaign

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 06 2023, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 20:09 ist
Actor turned politician Prakash Raj. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka actor Prakash Raj on Thursday reacted to the news of Kichcha Sudeep extending support to CM Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the state Assembly elections. Prakash further warned Sudeep to "get ready" for questions from the citizens. 

Read | Activist seeks ban on Kichcha Sudeep's screenings as K'taka braces to vote

"Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone one.. I had expected you to be a voice of the people. But you have chosen to colour yourself with a political party .. WELL .. Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party," he tweeted, ending with the hashtag #justasking, which became his social media callsign after the Gauri Lankesh assassination in 2017.  

Many netizens reacted to Prakash's statements defending Sudeep and the BJP. Some called Prakash a "hypocrite" and said that Sudeep still represented the "voice of people". However, there were also comments in support of Prakash.

Another individual slammed Prakash Raj as a "paid agent". 

 

Sudeep, on Wednesday, in a joint presser with Bommai announced that he would support the Karnataka CM in his election campaign, saying that the two were very close and he called Bommai "uncle." The actor clarified that he would not be campaigning for all the BJP candidates since there would be clashes with his film schedule.  

